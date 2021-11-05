Deborah Shainman was just 17 in 1940 when she married Edmond Szekely, a charismatic Hungarian refugee twice her age, and followed him to the Mexican town of Tecate, an hour’s drive southeast of San Diego. At the foot of Mount Kuchumaa, a mountain sacred to Indigenous Kumeyaay people, they launched the Essene School of Life, named after a biblical-era Jewish sect. They charged visitors $17.50 a week plus 2.5 hours of work a day — chopping wood, milking goats, and cooking food — to pitch tents on the property, study with Edmond, known as “the Professor,” and boost their health with sunshine, calisthenics, bean sprouts, interval fasting, and lots and lots of grapes.