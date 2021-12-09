The study, published in the European Heart Journal, looked at data from 13,462 patients in 32 countries who had strokes. The patients completed extensive questionnaires during the first three days after they were hospitalized, answering questions about their medical history and what they had been doing and feeling before their stroke.
Just over 8 percent of the patients surveyed said they had experienced anger or emotional upset within a day of symptom onset, which served as the control period. Just over 9 percent said they had been angry or upset within an hour of the first symptoms of their stroke, which was the test period.
The risk of a stroke was higher in the test period when compared with the control period, the researchers said.
“Our research found that anger or emotional upset was linked to an approximately 30% increase in risk of stroke during one hour after an episode — with a greater increase if the patient did not have a history of depression,” Andrew Smyth, a professor of clinical epidemiology at NUI Galway in Ireland who co-led the study, said in a statement. Lower education upped the odds of having a stroke linked with anger or emotional upset, as well.
Patients who engaged in heavy physical exertion had about a 60 percent higher risk of having an intracerebral hemorrhage — but not any other kind of stroke — within the next hour, when compared with the control period. About 5 percent of the patients surveyed had engaged in heavy exertion in the hour leading up to the stroke. But the researchers emphasize that regular physical activity is still important for long-term stroke prevention.
More than 795,000 people have strokes in the United States each year — the equivalent of a stroke every 40 seconds, according to statistics by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Strokes are a leading cause of death for American adults.
High cholesterol and blood pressure, smoking and obesity are all linked to strokes, but less is known about what might actually trigger them.
The current study “highlight[s] the importance of minimizing exposure to anger or emotional upset for the majority of the population,” the researchers write.
Hospital admissions for strokes appear to have plummeted, a doctor says, a possible sign people are afraid to seek critical help