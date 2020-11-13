Patients 65 and older tended to have more atypical complaints, such as diarrhea, fatigue and weakness. Patients with dehydration, altered mental status, falls and high blood sugar were at higher risk for death in the study.
The new findings can help hospitals provide better care and are “also important for family members and people that work with the elderly to better identify possible warning signs of covid-19 infection,” co-author Christopher Clifford of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai said.
— Reuters