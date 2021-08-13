The number of asymptomatic children “is especially concerning because settings with close, extensive contact among large groups of younger individuals are particularly susceptible to superspreader events of COVID-19, which may go undetected” if school authorities only watch for symptoms, Sah said. Senior author Alison Galvani, also of the Yale School of Public Health, said that asymptomatic individuals can still pass the virus to others, which makes mask-wearing important as schools reopen.
— Reuters