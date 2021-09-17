●Rethink recipes. When you’re baking, experiment with using less sugar than the recipe calls for. Cutting even 10 percent will eliminate 5 teaspoons for every cup of sugar in the recipe. In some cases, you may be able to reduce the sugar by 25 percent. You can also try swaps, like replacing sugar in a muffin recipe with unsweetened applesauce. “Stepping down the level of sweetness (rather than counting every gram of sugar) helps your palate adjust to less sugar and helps you crave sweetness less,” Cheatham says. When you do indulge, do it wisely. “Portion size and frequency matter,” she adds. “If it’s a treat you want to give yourself daily, enjoy just a small amount.”