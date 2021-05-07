Olivia Klassen, who lives in the western suburbs of Cleveland, first attended camp in 2019, shortly after she was diagnosed. She and her family were a bit in shock, and she was embarrassed to answer questions about the bag of medical supplies she had to keep with her at all times. When her parents picked her up on the last day of camp, they said she was joyful and determined. She organized a diabetes awareness day at her school a few months later, and Olivia now runs Instagram and YouTube accounts dedicated to talking about life with diabetes.