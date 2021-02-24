By Associated PressFeb. 24, 2021 at 5:44 a.m. UTCLOS ANGELES — Surgeon: Tiger Woods had multiple “open fractures” to lower right leg; rod placed in tibia, screws and pins in ankle.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsMost ReadHealth1Coronavirus medical mystery: Baby with high viral load puzzles researchers2Vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna pledge massive boost to U.S. supply after sluggish rollout3The youngest victims of a national calamity, and the people they left behind4False claims tying coronavirus vaccines to infertility drive doubts among women of childbearing age5When will we return to normal? The question looms as Fauci says mask-wearing may continue in 2022.Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy