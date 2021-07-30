The sweat on your arms may carry tiny whiffs of scent, but your armpits are the main source of odor. That’s because there are two types of sweat glands present there: eccrine glands, which sweat out the salty watery stuff discussed above, and apocrine glands, which release a viscous waxy substance. The waxy stuff is odorless by itself, but when you sweat, the bacteria on your skin feast upon it to create body odor.