Swift says the standard edition will include 16 tracks and the album will feature Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner of The National and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.
“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with,” Swift wrote.
She also said that the music video for the song “Cardigan” will premiere at midnight Eastern. She says because of the coronavirus pandemic, they took extra safety precautions while filming.
“The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling,” Swift wrote, ending the post with a laughing emoji.
