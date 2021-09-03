Patients and doctors like me welcomed the transition to telemedicine during the early phases of the pandemic. By April 2020, telehealth accounted for 32 percent of office and outpatient visits, and have stabilized at 13 to 17 percent across all specialties, according to a McKinsey report. The nation’s largest health insurer, UnitedHealth Group, covered 1.2 million telehealth visits in 2019 and 34 million in 2020. While not an absolute replacement for in-person visits, many assumed telemedicine was here to stay. When Berner’s clinic told her they would offer only in-person visits after June 15 this year, she dropped her appointment.