About 20 million U.S. residents — half of those who care for friends or family members at home — perform complex medical and nursing tasks for the people in their care. This means that family caregivers are doing tasks typically done by health-care professionals, such as giving injections, managing tube feedings and dealing with medical equipment, often for people with multiple conditions, according to a report from the Home Alone Alliance, a coalition that includes AARP, the United Hospital Fund, the Family Caregiver Alliance and the Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing at the University of California at Davis.

About 82 percent of these caregivers manage medications, 51 percent help with mobility devices, 48 percent prepare special diets, 37 percent administer wound care and 30 percent manage incontinence. In addition, 7 of every 10 home-caregivers help someone manage chronic pain, which the report says increases the stress and worry that caregivers face, especially in the midst of the country’s opioid epidemic.

An AARP representative said that most at-home caregivers “are largely alone in learning how to perform these tasks” and worry about making a mistake. They carry out the tasks, however, because they believe they have no choice, according to the report.