Some emergency signs include the inability to get water down or stay hydrated. Young kids should have three to five wet diapers, kids should be able to make tears, and their tongues should not look dry. If kids appear to be having trouble breathing, they should be seen by a pediatrician — or at the hospital if it’s clear they are struggling. Signs of breathing trouble include wheezing or seeing their ribs or chest working hard to get air in. If it’s hard to wake kids up, beyond normal tiredness, or to keep them awake, that lethargy is also an emergency sign, Boogaard says.