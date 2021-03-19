By Associated PressMarch 19, 2021 at 5:22 p.m. UTCBOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Legislature votes to recess until April 6 over COVID-19 concerns after 5 members of House test positive.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy