The female nano-chameleon is significantly larger, with an overall length of 1.14 inches, the research institute said, adding that the scientists were unable to find further specimens of the new subspecies “despite great effort.”
The species’ closest relative is the slightly larger Brookesia micra, whose discovery was announced in 2012.
Scientists assume that the lizard’s habitat is small, as is the case for similar subspecies.
“The nano-chameleon’s habitat has unfortunately been subject to deforestation, but the area was placed under protection recently, so the species will survive,” Oliver Hawlitschek, a scientist at the Center of Natural History in Hamburg, said in a statement.
— Reuters