Tillis, a Republican seeking reelection next month, had been at his North Carolina home through Monday, when he delivered online opening comments at Barrett’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, of which he is a member. He was inside the committee room Tuesday morning.
Tillis announced his positive test result nearly a week after attending the Sept. 26 White House event in which President Donald Trump announced Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Unlike most people at the event, Tillis wore a face mask, but he took it off once indoors. Many attendees — including Trump — later tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
