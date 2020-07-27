Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum last week denounced the resolution. “There’s no place for the hurtful and divisive rhetoric in the NDGOP resolutions,” Burgum said.
The resolution was part of a package of party policy statements approved by delegates 621-139 in a mail-in vote in April. Delegates were asked to vote on over 50 resolutions as a whole. No one resolution was considered individually. The mail-in vote was organized after the party’s planned convention was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The state GOP’s executive director, Corby Kemmer, earlier issued a statement apologizing for the language in that resolution, which was first reported on by The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead.
The North Dakota Republican Party earlier said it would reevaluate the resolution.
