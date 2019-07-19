A member of the Coalition for Life St. Louis waves to a Planned Parenthood staff member. Planned Parenthood is the single largest recipient of federal family planning money and a target of social conservatives. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/AP)

The Trump administration is considering backtracking on an announcement this week that immediately required federally funded family planning centers to follow new rules banning referrals for abortion, amid widespread confusion among clinics about the changes.

A federal health official overseeing the family planning program told more than 200 leaders of reproductive health organizations gathered this week in Washington that she wanted to give them 60 days to comply with the rules and that federal lawyers were reviewing the idea, according to three participants in the closed meeting and others who were told afterward.

Those comments Thursday, by Department of Health and Human Services official Diane Foley at a conference for recipients of the family planning grants, created new turmoil in the administration’s efforts to restrict the program known as Title X, a government program that started in 1970 and pays for reproductive health services for about 4 million poor women and girls annually.

The administration’s rewrite of the program’s rules, appealing to social conservatives crucial to President Trump’s base, became final last winter and were to have taken effect in March. But they were blocked by federal judges issuing temporary injunctions in response to lawsuits opposing the changes. Those were recently overturned by an appeals court in California that decided the rules could begin while the litigation plays out.

On Monday evening, as conference participants from around the country were arriving in Washington, HHS sent out a notice saying that the federally funded family planning organizations were expected to comply with the changes, derided by critics as “abortion gag rules,” by the workday that had just ended. The department did not issue written guidance on how to comply with the changes.

“Many of us landed in D.C. and turned our phones on, and there’s the email with all of the confusion,” one conference participant said.

A few of the 90 grant recipients swiftly announced that they would either stop accepting the federal money or would withdraw from the program altogether to continue to serve women seeking counseling that includes discussion of abortion and who decide they want the procedure. They include Planned Parenthood, the single largest recipient of federal family planning money and a target of social conservatives.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) announced Thursday that the state would forfeit its estimated $2.4 million in family planning funds, shared by 28 organizations.

“Under my administration, Illinois will always stand with women and protect their fundamental right to choose,” the governor said in a statement, believing the state already was compelled to follow the new federal rules.

Foley, who oversees the program for HHS’s Office of Population Affairs, had said hours earlier that she thought grant recipients should get more time to meet the requirements, according to the participants, who spoke on the condition of anonymity about a private meeting.

It is unclear what would happen to the states and organizations that have forgone the money if courts rule HHS changes are illegal.

Foley’s comments came after grant recipients said they were frustrated that the department had failed to follow through on its promise this spring to send out detailed, written instructions about how to comply with the new rules, according to the participants.

Three participants said Foley told the gathering that HHS would issue written guidance soon.

According to two participants and others briefed on the conversation afterward, Foley also said she has proposed giving organizations 60 days from the issuance of guidance to comply with some provisions, including ending abortion referrals. They would have 120 days to meet other parts, such as keeping financial records for abortion services physically separate from those related to other family planning services.

The long-scheduled conference was the department’s first for federally funded family planning organizations since 2015, and participants said Foley told them that “she, too, had very little notice” that family planning organizations would be being expected to comply with the new rules immediately.

HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley declined to comment on reports of what the grant recipients were told. “Nothing has changed from the Monday” notice, Oakley said.

