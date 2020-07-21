As he convened the first White House coronavirus task force briefing in weeks, the president struck a newly somber and pessimistic tone. After months of playing down the virus and the dangers of its resurgence, Trump said his acknowledgment that the situation will worsen is “something I don’t like saying about things, but that’s the way it is. That’s what we have.”

AD

AD

At the briefing, he asked the American public to wear masks after weeks of resisting to do so himself in public. “Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact, they’ll have an effect, and we need everything we can get,” Trump said.

But Trump also took a defensive posture, refusing to take responsibility for America’s current status as the country with the world’s highest number of coronavirus cases by far. Even adjusted for population, the United States has notched more cases than China and most countries in Europe and Latin America.

“I’m working with governors. We’re working hand-in-hand. I think we’re all responsible,” Trump said.

The briefing represented a notable shift by the president, who has spent recent weeks largely focused on other subjects, such as cutting regulations. Aides have said he stopped attending coronavirus task force meetings because he did not have time.

AD

AD

His resurrection of the task force’s daily briefings comes as the number of daily cases has spiked and as Trump’s approval ratings have plummeted.

On Tuesday, the United States recorded more than 1,000 new deaths, the first time the country has topped that mark in nearly 50 days. It was the highest single-day death total since June 2, when 1,052 fatalities were reported, and the milestone undercut Trump’s claims during the news briefing of a fast-falling mortality rate.

Tuesday’s death number was lower than in the pandemic’s darkest days in April, when the virus regularly claimed upward of 2,000 lives in 24 hours. But the average number of daily deaths has been rising steadily for most of July, according to data compiled and analyzed by The Washington Post. And experts warn that the daily death toll — which lags by weeks behind infections and hospitalizations — is likely to rise sharply in the coming month.

AD

AD

States that had rushed to reopen quickly — Arizona, Florida and Texas — led the nation in reported deaths Tuesday, each posting more than 130. Georgia, where the governor has chastised local officials over mask orders, reported 78. In California, where state leaders have been comparably cautious, 61 deaths were reported.

The nation continues to struggle with a wily pathogen that can produce no symptoms at all in some people, even as it sickens and kills tens of thousands of others. Large swaths of the nation remain in turmoil as many communities debate how to reopen schools this fall, wrestle with rising virus-related hospitalizations and, in some cases, roll back restrictions to restart a flailing economy.

Amid the rising numbers, the country’s response to the virus remains in disarray. Many governors continue to resist calls from experts to mandate the wearing of masks.

AD

AD

None of the federal government’s top public health experts, such as Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams or coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx, were permitted to talk at Trump’s briefing Tuesday.

Notably absent was the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci, who has been attacked by Trump and others in the White House as Fauci has continued pushing for stricter safety measures nationwide. And it is unclear how great a voice scientists and experts will have in guiding the federal government’s response.

In a CNN interview an hour before the White House news conference, Fauci said he had not been invited to the briefing. In a weekend interview, Trump called Fauci “a little bit of an alarmist” and alleged Fauci had “made some mistakes.”

AD

Asked about the president’s criticism, Fauci said, “I consider myself more a realist than an alarmist. But you know people do have their opinions other than that.”

AD

Other top White House officials have harshly disparaged Fauci, who remains one of the most trusted officials in the Trump administration, according to polls.

After a long period of no interactions with the president, Fauci said he was able to brief Trump toward the end of last week. He continued urging government officials and the public to take greater action against the virus.

The precarious situation the country finds itself in was underscored Tuesday by new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing that the number of actual coronavirus infections is likely far higher — by two to 13 times — than reported cases.

AD

The new study gave details on the undercount: In Missouri, the estimated number of actual infections was 13 times greater than confirmed cases. In Utah, it was at least twice as high.

AD

The higher estimate is based on a study on antibodies, which indicate who has had the virus. The number of reported cases in the United States stands at 3.8 million.

The CDC also reported that only a small proportion of people in many parts of the country had antibodies to the coronavirus as of this spring, meaning most of the population remains highly susceptible to the virus.

Amid that gloomy background, a glimmer of hope emerged Tuesday as pharmaceutical executives told Congress they hope to have vaccines with some sort of regulatory approval by the fall.

AD

“It’s a difficult question to answer in terms of probabilities,” Mene Pangalos, an executive vice president at AstraZeneca, told a House subcommittee on oversight and investigations, when asked about the likelihood that a vaccine would be available by year’s end. “If we have efficacy data, we hope it will happen anytime from September onward.”

AD

Biotechnology company Moderna said a vaccine would be possible by fall. Executives from Pfizer said their firm could deliver up to 100 million doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion in 2021. Janssen Vaccines, part of pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson, said it would start its large trial in September and hoped to have results by early 2021 — and 100 million doses by the end of March. Merck executives said their company did not anticipate a vaccine until sometime in 2021 at the earliest.

“We’re definitely taking positive steps in the right direction in the vaccine data,” said Eleanor Murray, assistant professor of epidemiology at Boston University. But she and others cautioned it is still early in the vaccine development process. “We obviously are going to have to wait and see for bigger trials to be done.”

AD

At Tuesday’s briefing, even as he acknowledged the growing case numbers, Trump painted a rosy picture of his administration’s response. Of supplies needed to combat the virus, Trump said, “we again have tremendous amounts of supplies. We are in very good shape.” But hospitals, nurses and local health officials say they are encountering shortages of N95 masks, gowns and gloves.

AD

Trump boasted of the millions of tests being conducted, even as labs say they are being overwhelmed and test results in some states are taking up to 10 days to turn around, rendering them useless for combating the virus.

When asked whether he supported funding for testing now being debated in Congress, Trump was noncommittal. “If the doctors and the professionals feel that — even though we’re at a level that nobody ever dreamt possible — they would like to do more, I’m okay with it,” he said.

On Tuesday, the White House and Senate Republicans struggled to settle on a unified coronavirus budget plan, lacking any agreement on policy goals, budget parameters or even deadlines.

The Republican and White House positions changed multiple times as the day went on, with some GOP lawmakers refusing to rally behind the White House’s demand for a payroll tax cut while others worked to convince Trump’s emissaries that more money was needed for testing and the CDC.

Other Republican lawmakers appeared mortified about the growing size of the spending bill, bickering over which policies to remove and warning that miscalculations could allow Democrats to seize control of the White House and Senate in November.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday that the White House is seeking “targeted” money for testing, saying that “we’re willing to put in money for targeted testing that makes sense, not just dumping money into a pot that contains $10 billion.”