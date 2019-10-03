The changes are intended, in part, to give Medicare Advantage plans the option to cover a greater array of health-related services, such as adult day care. They also will foster long-distance “telehealth” that may be useful especially in rural areas. And they will revise enrollment procedures for people joining Medicare or renewing their membership so that the private health plans are presented as prominently as the traditional “fee-for-service” form of Medicare in which the program pays for patients to go to whichever doctors they choose.

The order also is designed to make it easier for health care workers who are not doctors, such as nurse practitioners, to treat patients, allow patients in Medicare Advantage plans to use medical savings accounts, and enhance government efforts to root out fraud and abuse in the program.

These and other features of the president’s order were laid out in a conference call for reporters early in the day by Joe Grogan, the White House’s domestic policy director; Alex Azar, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services; and Seema Verma, administrator of HHS’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

In a preview of the president’s remarks, the officials laced the specific policy changes with what they characterized as Trump’s health-care vision. They reiterated an administration talking point that the president is focused on helping all people who need health care and not just the approximately 20 million who have gotten coverage through the Affordable Care Act, the sweeping 2010 law that Trump and other Republicans have been working to dismantle.

The officials contrasted the president’s views with the campaign proposals of progressive Democrats that would transform all or part of U.S. health care into government-financed Medicare-for-all.

“Medicare-for-all is Medicare for none,” Grogan said.

Calling the Democratic proposals “a fanciful pipe dream” that would “eviscerate Medicare,” Verma said they were “morally wrong because they would demote America’s seniors to little more than second class citizens.” Verma, who did not elaborate on how older Americans would be harmed, has been serving for several months as the administration’s main public critic of the Democratic health-care proposals.

Trump is scheduled to sign the order during an appearance in the early afternoon at a large retirement community called the Villages in a Republican-leaning part of central Florida — his first public rally since House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry last month.

The executive order is the fifth relating to health care that Trump has issued since taking office and the third in just over three months. The president has been flexing his executive powers to reshape pieces of the health-care system at a time when polls consistently show that voters regard the issue as centrally important as the 2020 election approaches.

