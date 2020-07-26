“Doctor said it’s spreading, but not too much, and we’re hopeful this will be my first and last procedure,” she said.
The viewer emailed Price last month, saying the lump reminded her of one she had had.
Price, 28, an investigative reporter, said this week that her television station’s catchphrase is “8 On Your Side.”
“But the roles recently reversed when I found a viewer on MY side, and I couldn’t be more grateful,” Price said. “I will be forever grateful for the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh?”
