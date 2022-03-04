“By understanding the biology, we’re going to decrease the stigma. We’re going to increase the acceptance,” one of the speakers, Gerald Maguire, said in an interview with the Associated Press. He’s a California psychiatrist who is involved in testing potential medications for stuttering based on the science.

Globally, 70 million people stutter, including President Biden, who has spoken publicly about being mocked by classmates and a nun in Catholic school for his speech impediment. He said overcoming it was one of the hardest things he has ever done.

Stuttering has been documented as far back as ancient China, Greece and Rome. But no one had any idea what caused it until modern genetic science and brain imaging began providing clues.

Researchers identified the first genes strongly linked to stuttering over a decade ago. Imaging studies peered into the brains of adults and older children, and in the past few years, University of Delaware speech disorder researcher Ho Ming Chow started looking at 3-to-5-year-olds. That is around the age many children begin stuttering, with about 80 percent outgrowing it.

Chow said the imaging shows slight brain differences in young children who keep stuttering, compared with those who recover and those who never stuttered. He discussed his research last month at the American Association for the Advancement of Science conference.

For example, Chow and his colleagues found genetic mutations related to stuttering are associated with structural abnormalities in the corpus callosum, a bundle of fibers that connects the two hemispheres of the brain and ensures they can communicate; and the thalamus, a relay station that sorts sensory information to other parts of the brain. Past research has also linked stuttering to the basal ganglia, brain structures involved in the coordination of movement.

“We know stuttering has a really strong genetic component,” Chow said. Although several genes may be involved and the exact genetic causes may vary by child, “they probably affect the brain in a similar way.”

Chow’s colleague Evan Usler stutters, and he likened it to involuntary wrist spasms during golf. He said the latest evidence shows it’s a disorder of the cognitive control over speech.

Still, many people incorrectly believe people stutter because they are nervous, shy or suffered childhood adversity — and if they just tried harder, they could stop.

“We have a long way to go” to change such beliefs, University of Maryland researcher Nan Bernstein Ratner said. “There’s still a lot of mythology out there.”

Speech therapy is the mainstay of stuttering treatment. But the medicines being tested could be approved for stuttering in the next few years, first for adults and later for kids, said Maguire, who has stuttered since childhood.