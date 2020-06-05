“CDC is working with manufacturers to maximize influenza vaccine availability and with healthcare providers to develop contingency plans so that people can be vaccinated in a safe environment,” Redfield said in the written testimony, adding that ongoing covid-19 activity may affect when, where and how flu vaccines are given.
U.S. pharmacy chains have been preparing a big push for flu vaccinations when the season kicks off in October, hoping to prevent tens of thousands of serious cases that could coincide with a second wave of coronavirus infections.
The United States has 1,827,425 cases of the virus and 106,202 related deaths, Redfield said in the testimony.
“This is the greatest public health challenge we have faced in more than 100 years,” he said.
— Reuters