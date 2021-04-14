The amphibious assault ship is expected to be towed to a ship yard in Texas for dismantling.
The ship that ignited July 12 burned for four days and was left with extensive structural, electrical and mechanical damage. A Navy official said arson was believed to be the cause.
The Navy estimated that repairing the ship would run more than $2.5 billion. Dismantling the ship is expected to cost about $30 million.
