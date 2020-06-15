Rice wrote that he had lost his senses of taste and smell, adding that he could not taste bacon.
U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, who tested positive for COVID-19 in March, wished Rice and his family a speedy recovery on Twitter.
COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in South Carolina. As of Monday afternoon, the state reported 582 new cases and 2 additional deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 19,378 and the total number of deaths to 602.
