Follow our updates: China added more than 8,1oo confirmed cases of infection, an increase of more than 1,900 from the previous day. Thousands of travelers are being held on cruise ship in Italy as authorities test passengers for coronavirus.

Mapping the spread of the new coronavirus: The United States, Germany, Sri Lanka, France, Cambodia, the Philippines, India, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Nepal, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Vietnam, Macao and South Korea have all confirmed cases of the infection.

Federal health officials confirmed a sixth U.S. case of the Wuhan coronavirus Thursday. It’s the first time the virus has spread from person to person in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised its travel warning to a level 3, urging U.S. citizens to avoid all nonessential travel to China.

In Wuhan, the Chinese city of 11 million people where the new coronavirus outbreak began last month, train stations, ferries, buses and the airport all have shut down. Travel bans were extended in central China to put more than 50 million people effectively on local lockdowns. Beijing has shut down schools indefinitely. Despite unprecedented measures, experts can’t yet say whether these efforts will contain the infection.

What is coronavirus and how does it spread? Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses whose effects range from causing the common cold to triggering much more serious diseases, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS. Do you have questions about the virus? Ask them here. And here’s what we know so far.