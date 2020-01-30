The couple shares a home where officials suspect the man picked up the virus from his wife, who was symptomatic, according to Jennifer Layden, chief medical officer and state epidemiologist for the Illinois Department of Public Health. The woman, who was identified last week as the second U.S. case, has been hospitalized since and is doing well, Layden said.
Her husband has not attended mass gatherings, Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said in a news briefing. “The virus is not spreading widely across the community,” she added.
Officials are tracing the people who came in contact with the new patient, but are not recommending new precautions by others, Ezike said.
Chicago Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said the new patient, who has an underlying health condition, was placed in isolation on Tuesday, the same day he exhibited symptoms. He is in stable condition at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, a suburb of Chicago, where his wife is also hospitalized.
Arwady said he has “been extremely helpful” in sharing the details of his recent activities.
“He has not taken the ‘L,’ he has not attended any large gatherings,” she said, noting that he gets around primarily in his own car. “This news does not change the risk to the general public. It is not a local emergency.”
But officials warned a jittery public to expect additional cases and perhaps more person-to-person transmission of the virus, which has now occurred in five countries: The United States, Germany, Japan, Vietnam and China, which includes the self-governing island of Taiwan.
“Moving forward we can expect to see more cases, and more cases means the potential for more person-to-person spread,” said Nancy Messonier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The newly-recognized virus had killed 171 people--all of them in China--and infected more than 8,1oo people as of Thursday, an increase of more than 1,900 from the previous day. Airlines are cutting flights to the nation of 1.4 billion people, and many businesses have begun preparing for a possibly extended slowdown in operations and sales there. More than 50 million people have been locked down in China’s central Hubei province, home to Wuhan, a city of 11 million before the outbreak began.
But with fewer than 100 infections in other countries from Thailand to Canada, the overall risk to people in the United States is still considered quite low, officials said Thursday. They advised U.S. residents to take the kinds of precautions they would to guard against seasonal flu--which already has killed at least 8,200 people in late 2019 and early 2020--including frequent handwashing and staying home when they are sick.
There is no need for face masks in the United States, Messonier said.