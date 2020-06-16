Still, the recession caused by the pandemic continues to depress overall retail spending. It has also hastened a reshaping of how and where Americans shop. Consumers have increasingly shifted away from physical stores and toward online shopping, and fewer malls and small retailers will likely survive.
Though some major chains like Macy’s and American Eagle have already reported solid bounce-backs in sales, many local retailers and restaurants are struggling.
