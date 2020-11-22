The winners were chosen from a pool of more than 2,300 applicants — of which 953 were endorsed by 288 different colleges and universities to study at Oxford University in England.
Sixteen committees invited the strongest applicants to interview virtually. The committees then met virtually to make their selection of two students from each district.
The group includes a student from Southern Connecticut State University and a student from the University of California, Santa Cruz; the first time either university has been represented.
The winners include 17 women, 14 men and one nonbinary person.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.