Americans are divided into three main groups when it comes to the coronavirus vaccines. The “yes” group is made up of those who have gotten vaccinated or are eager to, representing about 65 percent of adults, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey conducted in April. Those in the “no” group — 13 percent — say they definitely won’t get vaccinated. The “maybe” group — 21 percent — are in “wait-and-see” mode or would get vaccinated if required.