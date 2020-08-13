“Young people may believe their age protects them from contracting the virus or that they will not experience symptoms of covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, but the data show this isn’t true among those who vape,” study leader Shivani Mathur Gaiha said in a statement.
Participants were asked if they had ever used vaping devices or combustible cigarettes, whether they had vaped or smoked in the past 30 days, and if they had experienced covid-19 symptoms, been tested for covid-19 or been diagnosed with the infectious disease.
Participants who had used both cigarettes and e-cigarettes in the previous 30 days were 4.7 times more likely to experience covid-19 symptoms compared with those who never smoked or vaped. Among people tested for covid-19, those who used just e-cigarettes were five times more likely to get a positive covid-19 test result. Those who had ever used both e-cigarettes and cigarettes were seven times more likely to be diagnosed with covid-19, the study found.
The study cannot prove that vaping causes people to get covid-19.
The researchers note, however, that vaping involves the repeated touching of hands to the mouth and face, which is associated with the spread of covid-19. Further, exposure to nicotine and other chemicals in e-cigarettes and combustible cigarettes causes lung damage.
— Reuters