At such sites, people can use drugs under medical supervision. Supporters say it can save lives by giving sterile needles, health care services and medical referrals to people with addiction, WCAX-TV reported.
Critics say they think such a site in Burlington is too risky, potentially dangerous and counterproductive in trying to curb substance abuse.
Mayor Miro Weinberger said he supports further exploration of overdose prevention sites.
