The Glenn College of Public Affairs at Ohio State University is hosting the 11 a.m. memorial service on its website. It also will be broadcast on public television.
The Glenns were married for 73 years at the time of John Glenn’s death in 2016. She was at his side throughout an extraordinary life, including being the first American to orbit the Earth.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.