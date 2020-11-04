Carmack’s trial began Oct. 19 in Grant Circuit Court but it was interrupted after at least three people associated with the trial tested positive for COVID-19, WANE-TV reported. It was due to resume Wednesday, but the judge declared a mistrial on Monday after the spouse of another person associated with the trial tested positive for COVID-19. According to a motion, that person was considered “a critical participant” in the trial and was advised to quarantine for 14 days after the spouse’s 10-day isolation.
A 24-day delay in the trial would be “inappropriate,” the motion stated.
A date hasn’t been set yet for a new trial.
Skylea was last seen Aug. 31, 2019. Days later, Carmack admitted to strangling the girl to death in a shed behind the family’s home. Skylea’s body was found stashed in the shed, in plastic trash bags.
