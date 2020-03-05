“There’s a lot of details to work out,” Ferreiro said.
It’s likely Ultra could be postponed until 2021, meaning there would be no festival this year, officials said. Mayor Francis Suarez had said at an earlier press conference that Ultra should not go forward because of the coronavirus concerns.
“I can tell you that just in the last 24 hours, I have received countless emails and messages of all kinds urging the city to act,” Suarez said at the Wednesday news conference. “That is another major motivator to have this conversation before it gets too late.”
It wasn’t immediately clear how the postponement will affect people who bought tickets or whether other satellite events would still take place.
Among the acts scheduled to perform at the main event are David Guetta, The Chainsmokers, Afrojack, Cash Cash, Martin Garrix and Galantis, according to the Ultra website.
