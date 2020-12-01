— More than 36,000 people died from COVID-19 in November in the United States. The monthly number is not as high as the dark days of April and May but still a sign of the deadly turn the pandemic has taken this fall.

— Field hospitals are opening up again as hospital capacity runs out. Rhode Island and New York are among the places to open such facilities in recent days.

AD

THE NUMBERS: The U.S. averaged 1,200 deaths per day in November. The country is averaging 160,000 new confirmed cases per day. More than 96,000 people were hospitalized as of Monday.

AD

QUOTABLE: “It would be stupidity on steroids if Congress left for Christmas without doing an interim (virus relief) package before the new administration takes over in January. — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

ICYMI: Small-town hospitals are feeling the crunch as beds fill up with virus patients. In a rural Missouri town, the doctor knows most of his patients by name, making the pain of the pandemic worse.

ON THE HORIZON: Will Congress be able to work out a deal and send additional relief money to struggling Americans and businesses before the holidays? A bipartisan group of moderate lawmakers is hoping to pull off a $900 billion package and break an impasse.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.