I needed exercise more than ever with covid-19 fears and increasing restrictions on our lives. Back in normal times, there were days I had to push myself to get to the pool, but after gliding through water an hour later, I was energized, happy, proud of my efforts. And ready for lunch — which I’d been fantasizing about since lap 12.

Now what?

I’d never been a gym rat. The gyms were closed by mid-March, and the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation removed tennis nets to enforce social distancing — another option gone. Through every restrictive stage of the pandemic, we’ve all had to adapt in myriad ways. First I moped, retiring my goggles and racing suit, mourning my temporary loss. But soon it was time to be proactive and resourceful.

I’d always loved long city hikes. For the first two weeks my husband and I zigzagged around strangers on quiet side streets, keeping our safe distance. Alternatively, I talked and walked remotely with my 26-year-old daughter, on our cellphones. Our sojourns “together” made us feel side-by-side, even though she was across the river in Brooklyn and I was in downtown Manhattan

I am 67 and my husband is 72. We’re in the high risk group because of our ages — even though we are healthy. As daily news reports of the rise in covid-19 cases and deaths became alarming, I became reluctant to venture out far. I needed to adapt — again. Gazing out my apartment window, I realized that my building’s shared back garden, a place I’d used over the years to read and chat with neighbors, could be my new walking track. I wanted, and needed, fresh air.

I began traversing the rectangular perimeter — 40 steps long, 10 steps wide. One hundred steps per lap. Around and around I walked, like the hamster my daughter had in middle school, running in his wheel all night.

The “workout” was boring. The garden faces a large office building on one side, darkened once employees abandoned it to work from home. The streetside of the garden has a brick barrier border adorned with wrought iron spikes. It began to feel like it was designed to keep me in. As I rounded each lap, I focused on a narrow view of the outside that was a slip of sky and a traffic light between buildings, my limited view of the wider world. Never before had I realized how much I took my full freedom for granted.

I invited my husband for company. At first, he found my walks unappealing, but realized he needed to move around more than from his computer to the refrigerator for a snack. Side by side we strode, starting at two miles, then stretching to three or four, taking an hour to an hour and a half. Whenever he chatted about the pandemic, I changed the subject, explaining, “I need to share our outdoor time with hopeful thoughts.”

“This too will pass,” he reassured me.

Every step moved us closer to that new mantra.

Still, I wanted a better walking workout. I called Barbara Bell, board-certified orthopedic physical therapist. Her advice was to carry a one-pound weight or water bottle in each hand: “You’ll recruit more from your upper body and muscles, which may ultimately pay off by improving your golf swing and tennis serve.” She also recommended Nordic walking poles for recruiting more muscles, while activating your counter-rotation gait pattern, involving torso muscles and coordinating movement of the shoulder and pelvis. I didn’t have Nordic poles but I did have weights.

On my next walk, I swung the weights in each hand. My husband and I ran out of conversation topics — after all, we’re together 24/7 now, both working from home.

Why hadn’t I thought of music? But Mozart wasn’t going to propel my feet faster.

Try the 305 Fitness on Spotify, my daughter texted me. That’ll keep you moving at a brisker pace.

Now, adorned in face mask and headphones, an iPhone with Spotify tucked in one legging pocket and travel-sized sanitizer in the other, a Girl Power playlist pumps up my new exercise routine.

My heart gets pumping to the beat of Rhianna. Christina Aguilera makes me “work a little bit harder.” Demi Lovato and I are “stronger than yesterday.” I break walking stride into an impromptu dance for Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor,” not caring what my neighbors might think looking down at me from their living room windows. Soon, several are following my walking route, staying six feet — or more — apart.

In the past I would’ve smiled hello, but now, in a mask, I give friendly waves with my one-pound weight instead. When a teenager joins our parade one day, I pick up my pace.

On my new daily morning laps, I pass a bed of tulips starting to push through the soil, and feel oddly optimistic. I watch the tulip magnolia tree in this small courtyard start to bloom, and after its pink leaves drop to the ground, crab apple trees sprout in its place.

The natural evolution of spring is occurring despite — or maybe, I think, in resistance to — the virus.

I’ve come to look forward to my new morning regimen, a respite from onerous but necessary hand-washing tasks and careful washing of groceries. Rather than view myself as restlessly confined, I’m now grateful for this escape. I embrace my touch of nature amid a concrete enclave. And I’m helping by staying close to home in an effort to “flatten the curve.”

