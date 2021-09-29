It is grim. While the case numbers appear to have peaked, with a high of nearly 30,000 active cases reported by the state health department two weeks ago, hospitalizations and deaths continue to mount. Meanwhile, fewer than 50 percent of West Virginians are fully vaccinated. Counts for the state from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are lower still. Such discrepancies are not unique to West Virginia. They result in part from double counting when people receive a vaccine out of state, through the federal pharmacy program or through agencies like the Bureau of Prisons or Veterans Affairs. The CDC and the state are working to resolve differences. But in a state that is struggling to combat the virus, the picture of exactly how many people have chosen to protect themselves from serious illness or death is murky.