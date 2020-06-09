What is herd immunity and could it work with COVID-19?

How easily the virus spreads also plays a key role.
Say, for example, someone who’s infected with a particular virus typically transmits it to two others. The chances of that person passing it on to others would be lower if half the population is already immune, said Dr. Walter Orenstein, a vaccine expert at Emory University.
The odds of transmission fall further if even more of the population is immune. That could cause new infections to die out.
But if a virus is more infectious, a higher percentage of people would need to have immunity to stop the spread and achieve herd immunity, Orenstein said.
