According to the National Institute on Aging, osteoarthritis is one of the most frequent causes of disability among older people. OA occurs more often among those with a previous joint injury. Being overweight also can increase risk for OA because that puts added pressure on weight-bearing joints, such as the knees and hips. But British research, published in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology, found that physical activity (time spent and energy expended) does not increase risk for OA.