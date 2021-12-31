The cartilage normally acts as a cushion, but with the cushioning gone, the bones in a joint rub against each other, leading to discomfort. OA symptoms range from stiffness, swelling and tenderness to severe and potentially disabling joint pain. Sometimes called “wear-and-tear” arthritis or degenerative joint disease, OA becomes more common with age. It affects more men than women before age 45, and more women than men after that age.
According to the National Institute on Aging, osteoarthritis is one of the most frequent causes of disability among older people. OA occurs more often among those with a previous joint injury. Being overweight also can increase risk for OA because that puts added pressure on weight-bearing joints, such as the knees and hips. But British research, published in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology, found that physical activity (time spent and energy expended) does not increase risk for OA.
Health experts also note that joint-friendly physical activity can help relieve pain and improve quality of life. Exercise often is a recommended treatment for someone with the condition, especially muscle-strengthening exercise. Other possible treatments include medication to relieve pain, weight loss if appropriate and possibly the use of supportive devices (braces or canes, for instance). No treatment, however, is seen as a cure for osteoarthritis.
