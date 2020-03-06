These are some of the latest developments Friday:

DEVELOPING COUNTRIES AT RISK

The virus’ economic toll from disruptions such as halted travel, closed businesses and reduced factory orders threatens already struggling communities for months to come. India scrambled to stave off an epidemic that could overwhelm an under-funded health care system without nearly enough labs or hospitals for the country’s 1.3 billion people. The head of the United Nations’ food agency warned of the potential for “absolute devastation” as virus cases worldwide reached 100,000 and the outbreak’s effects ripple through Africa and the Middle East.

AD

AD

BEER BAN

Authorities in Bavaria have urged politicians not to attend the traditional Nockherberg ‘strong beer’ festival in Munich next week because of concerns about the new coronavirus. The Paulaner brewery said Friday it had taken all possible safety measures but it now looked like the event, which features satirical sketches poking fun at politicians who are often present in the room, would have to be canceled completely. Bavaria’s health minister, Melanie Huml, said “the protection of the population is our top priority.”

POP-UP PREVENTION

The U.S. capital has pop-up shops for food and drink, even marijuana. And now, coronavirus prevention supplies. As local stores sell out of face masks and hand sanitizer, Adilisha Patrom, owner of a co-working and event space, saw a business opportunity. Amid the economic toll of the virus outbreak, some companies have made out well. Warehouse depatment store chain Costco has reported that February sales at stores open at least a year jumped 12.1% from the same month last year,. THe company attributed the growth to “concerns over the coronavirus.”

AD

AD

VIRUS BREACHES VATICAN WALLS

A Vatican spokesman confirmed the first case of coronavirus at the city-state that is home to the pope. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said non-emergency medical services at the Vatican have been closed for sanitizing. More details on the identity of the person testing positive were not made available. Pope Francis has been recovering from a cold all week and the Vatican has said he doesn’t have another pathology.

ANOTHER CRUISE SHIP ANCHORED

Some passengers and crew members aboard a cruise ship held off the California coast were awaiting test results to know if they are infected with the novel coronavirus. A traveler from a previous voyage on the Grand Princess died of COVID-19 disease and at least four others became infected. As results were expected Friday, more than 3,500 people were trapped aboard the 951-foot (290-meter) vessel.

AD

AD

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak