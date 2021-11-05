For the last chapter of my father’s life, he’d often shout at me, “Up your audio!” No one in our family — or his world — was spared this corrective. For Dad, a former TV producer, this command meant we weren’t speaking loudly enough. (Back in the day, I’d be in the control room with Dad and he’d bark the same phrase at his anchors.) If he were to be believed, his wife, three adult kids and their spouses were monotonic mumblers. It was us, not him. To be heard, we had to shout.