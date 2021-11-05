Jennifer Finney Boylan, a professor of English at Barnard College, summed up the quandary in a column she wrote several years ago for the New York Times: “Why, I wonder, is it that devices to keep you from being blind are celebrated as fashion, but devices to keep you from being deaf are embarrassing and uncool? Why is it that the biggest compliment someone can give you about your hearing aids is ‘I can hardly see them’?”
Hear, hear! Professor Boylan.
I think my hearing is pretty good. Still, I am aware that I favor certain restaurants nowadays, which I freely admit has more to do with decibel level than Michelin stars. And I love that there’s now a “Yelp for noise” (an app called SoundPrint) that helps you find the quietest bars and restaurants in your city.
Friends with hearing loss have lots of advice when it comes to eating out, which now that I’m fully vaccinated I’ve started to do.
“To hear better, sit facing a wall rather than facing out.” Another suggests I “pass up a table in favor of a booth because their fabric cushions and high back can create a little bubble of relative quiet in the middle of the racket.” Finally, this: “Choose a table farthest away from the kitchen, especially if it’s an open-concept restaurant.”
I’m realizing some of their suggestions may be helpful to me, too, as a thought runs through my brain: “I wonder if my hearing isn’t what it used to be. I wonder if I should get it checked out.”
We have so many reasons not to use hearing aids: They’re uncomfortable. They’re ugly. They whistle. They hurt. They don’t work in a large crowd. They’re expensive. Above all, as Boylan wrote, “I thought it would make me seem old and undesirable.” Or as a friend, who bought his first pair at 50, explained: “Yes, I felt that [the devices] would carry a stigma. But I was starting to feel the opposite stigma, of the person who had to keep asking others to repeat themselves, or sometimes completely missed conversations and fell out of it.” That resonated with me.
For the last chapter of my father’s life, he’d often shout at me, “Up your audio!” No one in our family — or his world — was spared this corrective. For Dad, a former TV producer, this command meant we weren’t speaking loudly enough. (Back in the day, I’d be in the control room with Dad and he’d bark the same phrase at his anchors.) If he were to be believed, his wife, three adult kids and their spouses were monotonic mumblers. It was us, not him. To be heard, we had to shout.
I know Dad hated the idea of using a hearing aid, because he told me so. He also pointed out that the “beige banana boat” ones worn by his mother — our grandmother — marked a person as “deaf, daffy and old.” Grandma was none of those things, staying on the job as a librarian until well into her 70s and frequently going to the theater in New York as an octogenarian. But she did wear a hearing aid that looked like a mutant insect resting behind her ear.
Even when I explained to Dad that the newest digital hearing devices are practically invisible (like the Mini-Behind-the-Ear-Hearing-Aid and the Completely-in-the-Canal versions), he still would not listen. Or perhaps he just didn’t hear me.
Dad wasn’t alone.
More than 48 million Americans suffer from hearing loss, and one-third of those ages 65 to 74 and half of those 75 and older need — but don’t use — a hearing aid, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders. Denial is one barrier — cost, another. The price of one prescription hearing aid can range from $1,500 to a few thousand dollars — pricey! — depending on its style and features, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Unfortunately, Medicare and most private insurance plans don’t cover the expense.
Fortunately, the Food and Drug Administration last month proposed regulations that would allow consumers to buy over-the-counter hearing aids, which probably will not require a prescription or eye exam, and be significantly less expensive.
There are others costs to be considered, as well.
Hearing loss can increase the risk of depression and social isolation. Experts say that some people with hearing loss may feel uncomfortable about it and withdraw from socializing. Dad fit this profile, as well.
Thrifty is one word I’d have used to describe my grandmother. Despite the cost, she realized she needed to buy a pair of hearing aids, and I remember the day she made her decision. It was such a momentous experience that I wrote an entire journal entry about it.
As she often did, Grandma, then 72, had taken me to the theater for a matinee — in this case, a production of “Bent,” the Tony Award-winning play about the persecution of gays in Nazi Germany. It starred a young Richard Gere. Because nothing was too good for her “number one grandson,” as she constantly referred to me, and because she knew she had trouble hearing, we had front-row seats.
Unfortunately, that theater didn’t have any of the “assisted listening devices” now common for audience members who might have needed them, which meant Granny had trouble hearing the dialogue. She started nudging me, whispering to me in the way that those with hearing loss often do: loudly. “What did he say?” In a hushed voice, I’d fill her in. This worked reasonably well until the characters Max and Horst, imprisoned in a Nazi concentration camp for the crime of homosexuality, stood center stage in front of us. Literally three feet from Grandma and me.
Separated by an imaginary barbed-wire fence, the two men, their prison uniforms adorned with pink triangles to mark them as gay, began to make explicit (and, believe me, detailed) verbal love to each other. I was 23, but I’d never witnessed — or heard — anything as sexually explosive as this scene: “Feel me.” “It’s so hot.” “I’m kissing your chest.” “Yes.” “Hard.” “Down.” And more.
At each turn, Grandma elbowed me and asked, not sotto voce: “What are they saying?” “What are they saying?” “WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?”
“Shhh! I’ll tell you later, Grandma.”
After the final curtain came down, I did tell her. The next time we went to a show, she was sporting her banana boats. Lesson learned for Grandma.
My friend Daniel, in his early 60s, learned this lesson, too — and got his hearing aids — after his wife, Laura, told him point-blank: “You don’t hear me and you check out a lot when you can’t hear.” He must have heard her, because he told me this on the phone soon after deciding to get hearing aids.
Once he started using them, Daniel described “a remarkable change.”
He noted that he could hear birds, leaves and cicadas. “Even Laura.” He then understood that “the things you miss are missed. Sometimes you can tell that somebody has said something to you, which you don’t quite understand, but in many cases, you don’t even know that you’re missing anything.”
With any luck, I won’t lose my hearing like my father and grandmother did (although the gene pool isn’t looking good).
Recently, I decided it was time to visit the audiologist: mild hearing loss in my right ear, which may explain why I try to sit with my left ear toward my conversation partner. For now that seems to work. But if it gets worse, I’ll buy the audio boost I need. I’m keenly aware that not hearing what’s going on around me shouts “I’m old” way more than sporting a hearing device does.