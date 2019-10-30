“We recognize that many Americans have a limited window when they themselves, or someone they care about, is struggling with addiction or opioid use disorder,” she said.

The website has been customized to allow its users to find an array of treatment programs, including inpatient and outpatient services, as well as help for people under 18, veterans and members of the LGBTQ community. Other options allow users to search for programs that accept different kinds of insurance and offer particular medications, such as buprenorphine or methadone.

People seeking help and health care providers have long bemoaned the barriers to effective treatment in the United States. In addition to cost and insurance that may not offer sufficient coverage, there is a shortage of inpatient beds, too few doctors trained in dispensing medication that controls drug cravings and difficulty separating quality care from fly-by-night facilities.

The 13,000 providers listed on the site have all been licensed by their states.

The announcement came as data continue to show a small decline in overdose deaths for 2018. If confirmed when final numbers are released at the end of the year, the 5 percent decrease would be the first drop in mortality from drug overdoses since the 1990s.

Several states hit hard by the opioid epidemic, including Ohio and Pennsylvania, are seeing sharper declines in overdose deaths, officials said, as the government and public health groups have taken more concerted action in recent years.

Naloxone — the antidote to opioid overdoses — is more widely available and the number of people receiving treatment with anti-addiction medication has grown to 1.27 million in 2019, up from 927,000 in 2016, said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

“The battleship is turning slowly but it’s pointing in the right direction,” Conway said.

Even with the decrease, however, the number of people who succumbed to overdoses in 2018 will approach 70,000.

