Blueberries, strawberries and raspberries are also powerful foods for learning and memory, says Barbara Shukitt-Hale, a neuroscientist at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University in Boston. According to a 20-year Harvard study of women 70 and older, eating blueberries at least once a week or strawberries at least twice a week may ­delay cognitive aging by up to two-and-a-half years. And in Shukitt-Hale’s research, older men and women who ate the equivalent of one cup of fresh blueberries every day for three months did better on learning and memory tests than those who were given a placebo. Ongoing research suggests that strawberries and raspberries may have similar benefits, she says.