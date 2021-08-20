The CADR number reflects, in cubic feet per minute or per hour, the volume of clean air that an air purifier produces at its highest speed setting. According to the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, a general rule of thumb is to select an air purifier with a CADR number that is at least two-thirds of your room’s area. So for a room that’s 10x12 feet, with an area of 120 square feet, you’d want an air purifier with a CADR of at least 80.