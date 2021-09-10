Indeed, she found similar chemical processes at play in grapes themselves. Wildfires burn lignin in trees and produce volatile phenols that can be toxic to plants. To protect themselves, grapevines react by coupling these aromatic compounds to sugars. Once bound, these conjugated chemicals are soluble in water and can be metabolized or transported out of cells. The bound versions of smoke chemicals are no longer volatile, so they can be tough to detect via smell or taste — meaning a smoke-tainted grape may seem no different from one not exposed to smoke. But during fermentation, yeast enzymes can break these bonds, releasing the phenols once more and causing an ashy, smoky finish to wines.