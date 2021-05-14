The experience of pain and access to its relief is not just affected by biology but many other factors, as well. For centuries in western civilization, women’s pain was defined by a single sentence in Genesis. When Eve succumbed to the charms of the snake and ate the forbidden fruit, God was furious. “To the woman he said, ‘I will surely multiply your pain in childbearing; in pain you shall bring forth children.’ ” The pain that women felt, particularly that during childbirth, was therefore punishment for Eve’s transgression. Some midwives who attempted to provide pain relief during labor were accused of witchcraft and burned at the stake.