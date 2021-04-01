Ty Stewart, WSOP executive director, said the goal is for players to get COVID-19 vaccines, travel to Las Vegas, “and bring this community of poker lovers back together.”
In 2020, the event adopted a hybrid online format due to COVID-19 restrictions. It had 1,379 entrants compete for a $13.2 million prize pool. The championship was in December.
Play this year is scheduled Sept. 30 to Nov. 23. The main event, a $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em World Championship, is expected to begin Nov. 4 and run through Nov. 17.
Caesars said it plans to post complete information April 15 on its website about a summer online tournament schedule.
