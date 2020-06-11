“When we compared drone counts to observer counts we found that we had under-estimated the numbers in the past by a factor 1.73,” Richard Fitzpatrick, research partner at Biopixel Oceans Foundation said in an emailed statement.
The research is good news for scientists concerned about declining numbers of green turtles.
Listed as endangered, many countries have made it illegal to collect or harm them, while nesting grounds are often also protected.
But getting an accurate picture of how the species is responding to protection efforts has been difficult.
Previously, researchers would paint a nontoxic white stripe down the turtles’ shells and would count them, those with and without white stripes, from a small boat. But this way of counting proved inaccurate because of poor visibility, the researchers said.
