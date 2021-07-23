If you’re not in pain and don’t think you’ve hit your head, roll over onto your side and rest a bit — this lets your body and blood pressure adjust, according to the NIA. Then slowly get up on your hands and knees, and crawl to a stable chair, table or counter. You may need to hold on to one of these objects to pull yourself up, White says. Sit, and once you feel calm, call your doctor. They may want you to come in for an evaluation.