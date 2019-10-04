If you’re not a seasoned wild mushroom expert, don’t pick or eat mushrooms in the wild. The same goes for fall berries — some look edible, but if you don’t know for sure, stay away. Have questions about poisons? Check out Webpoisoncontrol.org. (GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP/Getty Images)

You swallowed. You were splashed. You got stung.

But was it harmful? If you aren’t sure, head to Webpoisoncontrol.org.

That’s the online home of a project supported by 18 accredited poison control centers nationwide and operated under the auspices of the National Capital Poison Center in Washington.

Fall is actually prime time for poisonings. Wild mushrooms, for example, might seem tempting, but toxicologists encourage you to get your mushrooms from the grocery store and not a nearby forest.

“There are old mushroom hunters, and there are bold mushroom hunters,” the site warns. “There are no old, bold mushroom hunters.” Translation: If you’re not a seasoned wild mushroom expert, don’t pick or eat mushrooms in the wild. The same goes for fall berries — some look edible, but if you don’t know for sure, stay away.

The first fully automated virtual poison control center, Webpoisoncontrol is an interactive tool that guides you through the same process you would encounter if you called one on the phone. Designed by board-certified toxicology experts, the tool does triage and provides recommendations and information on thousands of substances. It even emails you afterward to follow up so you can get help if the situation changes.

The site is available in app form, too, for Android devices and iPhones.

It’s worth visiting even if you haven’t been exposed. The site is full of helpful information, including poison statistics, a tip of the day, rotating poison information and “The Poison Post,” a free quarterly e-newsletter.

The pill identifier option helps you answer questions such as “What’s this pill I just found in my teen’s pocket?” or “My pills are mixed up. Which pill should I take?”

It only takes three to four minutes to go through the process. In 2018, the site handled 114,651 poison exposures. The site uses the same algorithms employed by operators inside poison control centers.

If the exposure took place in a child under 6 months old, a pregnant woman or someone with serious medical problems, call poison control at 800-222-1222.

If someone has had a seizure, collapsed, breathing problems or won’t wake up, skip the computer and call 911.

